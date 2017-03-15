Snowed-in fire hydrants upset residents in Westfield

As the cleanup from yesterday’s storm continues across western Mass., some people in Westfield are upset over where the plows are pushing all the snow on a Westfield Street.

Some plows have been pushing the snow right onto fire hydrants and burying them.

“It’s very important to know where the hydrants are and certainly important to have them shoveled out,” said Westfield Fire Captain Paul Lentini.

This has led to some Westfield residents voicing their concerns over the situation.

And while it is unfortunate, Westfield resident Gail Midgley said that in the end, all that really matters is that they ultimately get shoveled out.

“It’s very important to know where the hydrants are, and certainly important to have them shoveled out.”

Westfield Fire Captain Paul Lentini agreed.

He said time is of the essence when responding to a fire, and it’s time they don’t want to waste looking for the hydrant.

“We have about 3 to 4 minutes of water in our tanks, so we need to able to get water into our truck so we can continually fight the fire.”

Westfield resident Alice Serre said she always takes the time to shovel the hydrants out in her area no matter how it got buried.

She said the decision could be life changing.

“Out there it only takes an extra 5 minutes and make it easier for the fire department. Go ahead and shovel it. It could save their house and some lives,” said Alice.

Captain Lentini said that when you shovel, you should aim for 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant.

If you don’t clear far enough room, the hoses won’t be able to connect easily or flow directly out.

We also spoke with Westfield DPW.

A spokesman told us that they wouldn’t depend on homeowners to clear out hydrants and that homeowners can contact the Highway Department to do so.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.