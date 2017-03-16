Cold lingers with snow chances back this weekend

Our decaying storm system from Tuesday continues to slowly creep northeast and away from southern New England. We were blustery and cold again today with highs barely getting to 30 degrees. As this low moves away, we will start seeing a lighter breeze, but tonight we do still have a lingering breeze to deal with. Temperatures return to the teens overnight, but if winds can lighten enough, some upper single digits are possible.

Friday is looking nice with a sunny sky, lighter breeze as high pressure briefly dominates. Temperatures will finally get back above freezing with highs hitting mid 30s in the valley and low 30s in the hills. We are very cold again Friday night and if skies can stay clear, we may return to the single digits.

We are tracking a Clipper this weekend that will move from the Great Lakes to the Mid Atlantic coast. The trend with this storm is leaning toward the storm passing more to our south and sparing us moderate snowfall. Saturday now looks dry through midday with a chance for light snow by the afternoon and evening. Snow showers are also possible Sunday morning as the low spins offshore, but if it continues to trend farther south, we may see very little. However, we do stay chilly with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 30s.

Temperatures return to near normal early next week with highs in the 40s. Our next cold front will come through sometime Tuesday and depending on the timing, could bring a rain or snow shower. Temperatures will fall dramatically behind the front and we return to Arctic conditions Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

