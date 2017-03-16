Thursday marks one year since Tpr. Thomas Clardy was killed on Mass. Pike

Thursday marks a solemn anniversary in the Commonwealth.

One year ago today, Mass. State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy was hit and killed after a car crashed into his cruiser while on a traffic stop along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Auburn.

Investigators said that David Njuguna of Webster was behind the wheel when he allegedly swerved from the far left lane of the highway, across the entire roadway, and struck Clardy's unmarked cruiser.

Prosecutors allege that Njuguna was high on marijuana at the time of the crash.

"As we said at the arraignment, he did have a THC level in his blood, so that is the theory that we will be operating on with regards to the motor vehicle and impaired operation." said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early following Njuguna's arraignment last May.

Officials would not elaborate on how much THC Njuguna reportedly had in his system, but said there was enough to charge him with several charges including motor vehicle homicide.

Trooper Clardy leaves behind his wife and seven children. He was laid to rest

