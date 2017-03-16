Complaints continue over snow removal on Springfield streets

The cleanup continues from Tuesday's big snowstorm.

In some areas, the going is still tough as snow covered streets are slowing down traffic.

Crews with Springfield's DPW are still responding to some streets where people are complaining, not happy with the condition of their streets.

The storm dumped over a foot of snow in Springfield.

With 2,000 streets, the DPW had its hands full.

Even two days after the storm, complaints are coming in from people saying their street is too difficult to drive on.

"We're getting a lot of calls for streets supposedly not plowed, but they've been driven over so many times, there is four to five inches of snow. The plows just ride over," said Vinny Desantis, deputy director of Springfield's DPW.

