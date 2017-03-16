Six Flags New England adding 'mixed reality' experience to Mind Eraser

Visitors to Six Flags New England will soon have another opportunity to experience virtual reality at the Agawam theme park.

The park announced Thursday that, in partnership with Samsung, they are bringing a "mixed reality experience" to Mind Eraser with Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster.

The new feature comes as Mind Eraser celebrates its 20th anniversary.

"It's out-of-this-world sensation. Super fun, super interactive, and it's taking video gaming, virtual reality, and of course a coaster all together," said Six Flags spokesperson Jennifer McGrath in an interview with Better Western Mass.

Riders will get on the coaster and put on a virtual reality headset, which features what Six Flags called "the device's passthrough camera functionality" allowing riders to see the real world, their surroundings, and even the person seated next to them along with virtual content.

"As they get settled into the ride, a heads up display overlay on the passthrough camera view will show data like current status of weaponry, time codes, fuel cells, and a countdown clock. Cresting the lift hill, a massive, swirling wormhole comes into view. As riders drop at high speeds, the mixed reality view changes to a completely immersive, virtual reality environment and a fighter spaceship cockpit materializes and envelops the riders into a tunnel of light," Six Flags said in a statement.

Once the coaster is at the bottom of the first hill, riders will then sent into a virtual space battle as they come under attack from missiles and drones that fire lasers.

Six Flags added that, "After swinging through tight channels, narrowly dodging drones and artillery fire, riders are brought into one of three drone bays, each of which offer a completely different gaming experience and three different endings."

In addition to the virtual reality part of Mind Eraser, the coaster is also getting new restraints, which the park noted will allow for a more comfortable and smoother ride.

Six Flags added a virtual reality option to Superman: The Ride when the coaster was relaunched last year.

Galactic Attack will premiere to season pass holders on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 - which is the park's opening weekend for 2017 season. It will then be open to the public on Monday, April 10.

