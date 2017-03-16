Northampton police seek man suspected of using fake $100 bills - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Northampton police seek man suspected of using fake $100 bills

Image Courtesy: Northampton PD Image Courtesy: Northampton PD
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Northampton police are warning businesses and cashiers of a man who allegedly used fake $100 bills at three different locations on King Street.

The Northampton Police Department posted surveillance pictures on their department’s Facebook page on Thursday.

 According to police, the suspect used two fake $100 at two businesses on Saturday. He tried to use another fake bill at a third business but the cashier recognized it wasn’t real. 

Police said these bills pass the counterfeit pen ‘test’, but if you hold them up to the light you can see a $10 bill watermark.

If you recognize this man, please contact Officer Dennis Liptak at 413-587-1036, or send him an e-mail at dliptak@northamptonma.gov

