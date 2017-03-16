Spring-inspired cups hitting Starbucks stores

The approaching change of seasons may put a little spring in your step, and now, Starbucks is hoping to put some spring in your hand.

On Thursday, the coffeehouse chain introduced springtime hot beverage cups in some stores across the United States and Canada.

"After the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime (which officially arrives March 20)," the company said in a news release.

Starbucks noted that venti cups are yellow, grande cups are teal, and tall cups are green. Plain versions of the cups, as well as ones that have some starter drawings on them, will be available.

The cups are available in participating stores for a limited time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.