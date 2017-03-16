Conway maple sugar farm damaged in tornado

The tornado that ripped through Conway weeks ago left some properties destroyed and plenty of trees down.

The downed trees have caused a problem for one sugar farm, who lost nearly a third of his crop, but the owner is still optimistic for a much improved sugar season.

For Dana Goodfield, flashbacks to the destruction of the tornado that tore through town are constant even today.

"I saw a car with its flashing lights on and we had a big tree up there that was across the road," Goodfield said.

The destruction was evident on just Whately Road alone, but head miles down to Stonegate Sugar Farm, Goodfield said that the damage was shocking.

"The damage to the sugar bush, it's gone. There is no repairing that. It's gone," Goodfield added.

Goodfield's sugar bush, or maple tree orchard, is home to over 1,600 trees. Nearly a third of the trees were lost.

There's about one tap per tree to collect sap, and each tree makes about 100 gallons of syrup. With syrup at $52 a gallon, Goodfield is looking at $5,200 in lost syrup alone.

"No insurance or anything like that, it's pure loss," Goodfield noted.

Goodfield may have lost over 500 trees from the tornado, but he is still expecting an even better sugar season than last year.

"I would expect to make more than the 600 gallons than I made last year. It's more taps and we had a good start on the season. You just move on and do the best you can with what you got," Goodfield said.

Goodfield made about 600 gallons last year and was hoping for over 1,000 this year. That is not going to happen though with the tree loss.

However, the good news is that there's still a lot of season left and syrup to be made, and above anything else, property can always be replaced.

"The damage and the sugar bush. that's a sad thing, but it's just trees. It's not people," Goodfield noted

Goodfield is in contact with Boyden Brothers Farm, the other sugar farm in town as both move forward with the sugar season.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources said that they will be looking into the severity of agricultural damages from the tornado and encourage those with damages to reach out.

