Local fire departments urge residents to clear snow off of fire hydrants

One local fire department is speaking out after they found a number of hydrants that were left buried and untouched after Tuesday's snowstorm.

Firefighters in West Springfield are stressing the importance to residents to make sure those hydrants are clear in case of an emergency.

When first responders are heading to an emergency, every second counts. After a snowstorm, firefighters need to have access to the essential tool.

"We need to be able to find that hydrant quickly, be able to get our hose lines attached quickly, and get it in operation," said Lt. Dennis Foley.



Mounds of snow blocked several fire hydrants in West Springfield, putting the surrounding homes and buildings at risk…

"We only carry about 3 to 4 minutes of water on the fire truck," said Lt. Foley.



After that limited water source, fire crews rely on hydrants.



"If we’re delayed because we can’t see the fire hydrant, or we have to unb the fire hydrant, or if it is frozen, the snow around it is frozen, we have to chop that out, and we need to attach our hoses on to that," Lt. Foley noted.



This is not only an issue in West Springfield, this is a widespread problem throughout western Massachusetts.



"It frustrates me. Some people should learn that they have to protect their property," said Maria Ruiz of West Springfield.



West Springfield does not require residents to clear fire hydrants following a snowstorm, but no one will argue that it is something small that can make a huge difference.



"You’re not only clearing the fire hydrant to protect your house, you’re doing it to protect your neighbors house," said Lt. Foley.



Fire officials remind residents to lend a helping hand to those who may need assistance in your neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.