Tuesday's storm causes parking problems for Amherst's Restaurant Week

Tuesday's snow storm is having some lasting effects on local businesses across western Massachusetts.

The storm is putting a damper on the second annual Restaurant Week in Amherst.

With parking always at a premium downtown, the town's DPW crews are working overnight tonight to try and clear away as much snow as possible, as soon as possible.

Johnny's Tavern general manager Matt Yee said that business has been pretty good, but Tuesday's storm was bad timing.

"So the storm was a bit of bummer, it fell on a Tuesday right as Restaurant Week started to kick," Yee said.

Amherst has minimal on-street parking on the main thoroughfare, North Pleasant Street and has one parking garage, Boltwood Walk Garage, with spaces on top.

"I love coming out to the restaurants in Amherst," said Michael Cohen of Pelham.

Cohen said that parking is always presents a challenge, even without snow.

"It does, but it's not impossible," Cohen added.

The Amherst DPW worked Thursday morning to clear as much as they could and made progress, but town manager Paul Bockelman said that the bulk of the work will be done after 11 p.m. Thursday.

That's welcome news at Antonio's Pizza.

"Yes, certainly since the storm. Obviously, the street parking out front is the prime parking that we have and when you just have so much snow and there's no where to put it," said Mary Cullen at Antonio's Pizza.

The Amherst Business Improvement District, that created Restaurant Week last year, told us they're hoping the DPW's hard work will pay off and that turn out for the final weekend of Restaurant Week will be a success.

So does Matt Yee.

"This is the second year of Restaurant Week. We're pretty excited, our chef has lined up a really good menu," Yee explained.

Cohen said that the food is worth it. It just takes patience to find a spot - snow or no snow.

"I always find a parking space. It's not impossible at all, just drive around a little bit, it's there," Cohen added.

Amherst Restaurant Week goes through Sunday with 13 downtown restaurants participating.

Again, we're told snow removal there continues tonight at 11 with hopes of having as much gone as possible by the weekend.

