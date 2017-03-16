Ice dams form on homes throughout western Mass.

The wild winter weather this week has taken a toll on many New England homes. Ice dams can cause extensive damage, leaving homeowners scrambling for solutions. Local home improvement companies say their phones are ringing off the hook with people needing service.

Donna Anderson was panicked after seeing water gush from her kitchen ceiling. Ice dams formed on her house causing the leak.

"I was up on my roof one day for 12 hours straight. My gutter was all filled with ice. And I got out on the ladder and chipped it with a screw driver and a hammer,” said Anderson.

She knew there was a bigger issue. Anderson turned to Brendan Fogarty from Dr. Energy Saver by ECO Energy Solutions, LLC.

“We’re not just going to go up and stick a bandaid on it. We have to investigate,” said Fogarty. He says it is necessary to pinpoint energy loss from the home to lower the risk of ice forming.

“We pay for our own house damming. The heat rises up from below, right, we pay to heat it. It leaves and it melts the snow,” said Fogarty. The water flows away from the heat source and quickly refreezes in the gutter.

The long-term fix involves energy efficiency, but every case is different.

“In the past three days we’ve probably had over 100 calls. Easy,” said Fogarty. As winter weather continues, the demands on home improvement companies have increased.

