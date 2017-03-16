Springfield residents frustrated over snow covered roads

Two days after Tuesday's major snowstorm, plows are still out on some Springfield streets to keep them safely passable.

Main arteries on sections of Wilbraham Road near Western New England University were still packed with snow.

Springfield resident Bob Andreoli got a rude awakening after just coming back from Hawaii.

From the warm sunshine and beautiful sands of Hawaii, to a foot of snow in Springfield.

"I was out at 5 o'clock and it's like glare ice on Wilbraham Road. In some spots it looks like the plow hasn't gone through yet," said Andreoli.

Getting around has been a challenge, especially on some sides streets.

"It's not good, they need to plow some more and put some salt down it's dangerous," Andreoli continued.

The Springfield DPW has been getting complaints from residents through it's 3-1-1 calling system.

"We're getting a lot of calls for ice and streets supposedly not plowed. When you go and check them out they've been plowed and they've been driven on so many times. There's 4 to 5 inches of packed snow that the plow just rides over," said Springfield DPW Director, Vinny Desantis.

Another resident felt the DPW were doing the best they could under difficult conditions.

"They could do a little better job but you get two feet of snow and expect what you get," said Mario Maia of Springfield.

Desantis said the intensity of the snowfall made keeping up with plowing particularly challenging.

"We had whiteout conditions, at various times, the trucks would plow the main arteries they'd make a pass and right behind them there was another 2 to 3 inches of snow before they could finish making the first pass," Desantis noted.

When crews would go back, he said the fresh snow was driven on and was packed down so now the plows are driving on top of that hard packed snow.

The Springfield city council maintenance and development committee will meet on Monday night to discuss citizen's complaints, and whether or not the DPW has the proper equipment to handle snowstorms of that size.

If you have a complaint about how your street was plowed, you're asked to call 3-1-1 and lodge that complaint.

