Daughter pleads for missing mother's safe return

A Clarksburg woman has been missing for weeks and investigators said this week that her car was found in Easthampton.

Investigators said that 39-year-old Joanne Ringer was last seen March 2.

Today, as it nears two weeks that Ringer has been missing, we sat down with her daughter to hear her plea for her mother's return.

"She always told me that you have to keep your head up high and not show weakness. You have to be strong and do what you can," said Savanah Ringer.

Savanah Ringer, 19, wants to know where her mom is.

"She's usually the person I go to," Savanah Ringer noted.

Police found Joanne Ringer's car on March 6 in Easthampton.

"It's just really hard because I'm not used to her not being able to be contacted. If I always wanted to reach out, I could," Savanah Ringer explained.

Savanah Ringer is asking the public for any clues to her mother's mysterious disappearance.

"Friday, she didn't text me, so I assumed she was tired from working the night before and then Saturday, I get a call from the State Police and her husband asking if I've seen her, if I've heard from her, and I was like, what do you mean?" Savanah Ringer said.

Investigators have released this information:

Joanne Ringer's green Jetta was found in Easthampton four days after she was last seen.

Joanne Ringer is a white female, 5'7" tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair with purple highlights and visible tattoos and piercings on her face.

"We want Jo found and home safe. Her daughter misses her, her family and friends. We just want her home," said Nicole Gables, a friend.

Savanah Ringer, surrounded by close friends of her mom's, is getting ready for a vigil tonight at Millside Park in Easthampton.

"Anyone that wants to come tonight, they can come. We'll be starting up around 7:30, we'll be having a moment of silence and lighting candles around 8," Savanah Ringer explained.

Gables added, "If we can get the word out for Jo then it's absolutely worth it."

If you any information you are urged to call State Police at (413) 743-4700 or the Berkshire Co. District Attorney's Office at (413) 499-1112.

