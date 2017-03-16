Palmer boys basketball team prepares for state title

The stakes are high for the Palmer High School boys basketball team as they get ready to play for the third division state title.

The team is getting in their final practice before heading to the Mass Mutual Center for the game Saturday morning.

Palmer has never won a state title, the nerves and anticipation is being felt through the players and coaches.

The varsity boys practiced Thursday afternoon, making the final touches on their plays and working on their shots.



This trip to the state title game is extra special this year, because last season they got out in the first round of the playoffs so the team is really hoping things turn out better on Saturday.

"Our motto has been family because we play like a family, we've been together for 10 years and we just want to win as a family," said Ryan McCarthy, a Senior at Palmer High School.

Palmer will play Hanover on Saturday morning at 11 at the Mass Mutual Center.

"I tell them, they've already had a fantastic season but we have a chance to do something great and to always be remembered by," said Coach Ryan Minns.

The last time a team from Palmer High School won a state title was back in the 1930's, the baseball team won, so now it's basketball teams' turn to change that.

