Vigil held in Easthampton for missing Clarksburg woman

There was a vigil held tonight honoring a missing Clarksburg woman whose car was found in Easthampton.

39-year-old Joanne Ringer, or Jo as her friends call her, was last seen March 2, and her daughter is pleading for her to come home.

“We don't know where she is and I'm hoping from tonight I can get a lot of support from friends and family, and keep everyone's mind open, and make sure that we don't stop looking for her, and we get her home safely,” said Savanah Ringer, daughter of Jo.

Jo Ringer’s 2001 green Volkswagon Jetta was found in Easthampton, but she is still missing.

Family and friends gathered today to bring awareness to her story.

“We just continue to look up and we take it one day at a time. We really don't know what tomorrow's going to bring, but we're never going to stop looking until we find her.”

The frigid temperatures didn’t stop people from coming out for Joanne. Bundled up and huddled close, they said a prayer for their friend’s safe return.

Her daughter Savanah begged the crowd to never stop searching.

“I just love my mom, and I hope that she comes home soon, because I miss her.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police at 413-743-4700.

