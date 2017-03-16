Hundreds of thousand dollars in damages from Springfield Ocean State Job Lot fire

Springfield Fire was on scene tonight at the Ocean State Job Lot on 1530 Boston Road for reports of a working fire.

Crews extinguished a small fire in the second floor storage room after heavy smoke was sighted from the building.

Damages from water and smoke are expected to be in the hundreds of thousand dollars.

Cause is still under investigation.

