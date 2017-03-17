Several departments battle fire at Granby Motel

Several fire departments were called to a fire at the Granby Motel early Friday morning.

Residents saw flames around 1 a.m. and alerted a manager, who then called 911, according to officials.

The fire was contained to three units in a detached section of the building that were being used to store extra mattresses, couches and furniture. Firefighters estimated $200,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

West State Street was closed for several hours as crews put out the fire.

South Hadley, Ludlow and Belchertown fire departments provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

