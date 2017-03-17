Peter Pan announces some schedule changes for Friday - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Peter Pan announces some schedule changes for Friday

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News photo Western Mass News photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Peter Pan Bus Services has issued a new travel alert.

The following schedules will not run on Friday, March 17, 2017:

Boston-Springfield

#6731    6:30 PM

Amherst UMass-Springfield

#6536    5:30 PM from South Hadley

Springfield-Amherst UMass

#6531    5:15 PM to Northampton

Amherst-Boston

#6252    11:50 AM from Northampton, via Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6254    12:45 PM from South Hadley, via Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6262    1:20 PM from Northampton, via Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Worcester

#6256    1:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6258    2:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6260    3:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

Boston-Amherst

#6259    4:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, South Hadley

Amherst-New York

#6849    10:00 AM via South Hadley, Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6851    12:01 PM via South Hadley, Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6853    2:00 PM via South Hadley, Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6855    4:00 PM via South Hadley, Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

 Mansfield/Storrs UConn –Boston/Boston Logan Airport express

#0178    2:00 PM from Mansfield / 2:15 PM from Storrs UConn

Boston (South Station) express-Storrs UConn/Mansfield

#0177    12:01 PM

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.