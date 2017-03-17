Peter Pan announces some schedule changes for Friday

Peter Pan Bus Services has issued a new travel alert.

The following schedules will not run on Friday, March 17, 2017:

Boston-Springfield

#6731 6:30 PM

Amherst UMass-Springfield

#6536 5:30 PM from South Hadley

Springfield-Amherst UMass

#6531 5:15 PM to Northampton

Amherst-Boston

#6252 11:50 AM from Northampton, via Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6254 12:45 PM from South Hadley, via Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6262 1:20 PM from Northampton, via Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Worcester

#6256 1:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6258 2:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6260 3:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

Boston-Amherst

#6259 4:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, South Hadley

Amherst-New York

#6849 10:00 AM via South Hadley, Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6851 12:01 PM via South Hadley, Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6853 2:00 PM via South Hadley, Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6855 4:00 PM via South Hadley, Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

Mansfield/Storrs UConn –Boston/Boston Logan Airport express

#0178 2:00 PM from Mansfield / 2:15 PM from Storrs UConn

Boston (South Station) express-Storrs UConn/Mansfield

#0177 12:01 PM

