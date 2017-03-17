Final preps underway for Holyoke's St. Patrick's events

The city of Holyoke is gearing up for big weekend with the annual St. Patrick's Road Race and the St. Patrick's Day parade.

However, Tuesday's snow left a wintry mess.

Plows and trucks have been making the rounds all Friday morning. The state has stepped in to help the local public works crews make way for the parade.

Dump trucks have been carting out the snow from city streets.

The city is confident that they will have the roads and sidewalks thoroughly cleared in time for the festivities.

The celebrations are already underway. The Colleen court has painted the shamrock on the streets outside Holyoke city hall. The Irish flag has also been raised.

