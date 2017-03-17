Easthampton veteran honored as Red Cross hometown hero

Today marks the 15th annual American Red Cross Hometown Heroes breakfast held at the Springfield Sheraton.

Many gathered to help fund-raise for the Red Cross and celebrate these heroes.

"It's a great honor," said James Chartier.

Community leaders, business owners, family, and friends gathered on Friday morning at the American Red Cross Hometown Heroes breakfast.

Those who demonstrated noble qualities, such as courage and kindness, were awarded medals of honor, but one recipient stood out for a unique act

"I won the award for walking 90 miles," Chartier added.

On November 2, 2016, at five in the morning, Chartier took off for his 90-mile journey in full military gear and Western Mass News was there to capture it

The mission is to ensure veterans secure treatment and resources to help them readjust to civilian life. It's a mission that earned the former U.S. Army staff sergeant the honor of hometown hero.

Chartier, an Easthamption resident, began the 90-mile march right here in western Massachusetts.

"From Chicopee to Boston to the State House," Chartier explained.

After three cold, damp, New England days, Chartier arrived on the steps of the State House.

"I never thought walking 90 miles would've earned me such a prestigious award," Chartier added.

The Hometown Heroes breakfast is the Red Cross' largest fundraiser of the year, supporting disaster relief throughout greater Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

On November 3, Chartier will step off in Chicopee for his second 90-mile march, but this time, he'll be joined by veterans and parents of veterans, including gold star family members.

