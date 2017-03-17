Restaurant holds successful fundraiser for daughters of late Amherst blogger

A fundraiser held in Amherst Friday to benefit the daughters of well-known blogger and community figure Larry Kelly, raised more than $1,000.

The owners of Sunset Grill and Pizza on Fearing Street donated 10% of proceeds to the girls, who are 10 and 15 years old.

Kelly was killed in a car crash in mid-February.

The restaurant told Western Mass News on Saturday that they got a number of donations from area businesses.

"Local Amherst businesses really stepped up to help us make the fundraiser a success we raised over $1000.00 in 2 days!" noted representative, Rebecca Casagrande.

She also told us that some generous patrons at the restaurant donated money as well.

If you didn't get the chance to stop by yesterday, you can still donate through the GoFundMe page that's been set up to help support the girls. CLICK HERE to donate or for more information.

