Pep rally held for Palmer boy's basketball team ahead of state championship game

The Palmer High School boys basketball team is Springfield-bound for the Division III state championship game tomorrow at the MassMutual Center.



The school showed their true colors today, holding a pep rally, and send-off for one of the biggest games in the school's history.



It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Palmer High School boys basketball team and their coaching staff.

The Panthers enjoyed one last curtain call from students and faculty on Friday, before their Division III championship game against Hanover on Saturday.



The team held their final practice Thursday. Months of drills, chalk-talk, the physical grind, and now, all that is left now is to cap off a season for the ages.



"We watched plenty of film on them, Coach prepared us as much as he can, we know what to do and when to do it, and hopefully it will be a good game," said Jack Cookish, senior captain on the team.



The Panthers have already made history this year, winning their first Western Massachusetts championship for boys basketball in half a century. They followed that up with a win in the state semis, leaving one game, 32 minutes to finish what they started.

Hundreds of students gathered in the gymnasium today to send off their friends and classmates in style.

After years of playing together and classes shared, they said that this experience, this brotherly bond, has been unlike any other.



"I've been around these guys the past ten years or so. We've grown together, seen each other develop, and become the people who we are now. It is really a great thing," said Drake Buch, a senior captain.



The support from the community as a whole has been humbling.



"We are doing it for them for sure. We love seeing all the fans here, we like to see them getting all hyped up, we do it for them," Cookish added.



Next stop? A police escort to their Springfield hotel, then a team dinner and some rest before hundreds of the blue and white cheer them on.



"I think a lot of people didn't think we would get by some of the rounds we have, and the kids have been playing terrific. Hopefully, it's our turn tomorrow. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and they will have these memories for a lifetime," said Palmer High Athletic Director Peter Farr.



The school will be having two fan buses for any student, parent, or die-hard Palmer fan tomorrow. It leaves the school at 9:30 a.m. Tickets will be $15 at the doors of the MassMutual Center.

