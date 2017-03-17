Pittsfield Police arrest man suspected in several bank robberies

Police have arrested a man who is accused of bank robberies in Hampshire and Berkshire Counties.

Pittsfield Police said that around 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers arrested 42-year-old Mike Bedford of Pittsfield on three counts of armed robbery while masked.

A search warrant was also executed at Bedford's North Street residence.

Investigators noted that one of the charges Bedford is facing stems from an armed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on North Street in Pittsfield that occurred in December 2015.

Bedford is also facing charges for two armed robberies at Berkshire Bank on Lamb Street in South Hadley that happened in 2016.

The investigation and arrest was conducted by members of the Pittsfield Police, along with members of South Hadley Police and the Berkshire County Special Response Team.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.