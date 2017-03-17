Fmr. East Longmeadow High athletic director accused of larceny

East Longmeadow's athletic director is no longer employed by the district and has been arraigned on new charges of stealing money that was raised by students.

Daniel Maurer is accused of taking roughly $1,200 intended for various student activities and equipment.

Members of the town council and school board in East Longmeadow told us that a separation agreement was struck with Maurer even before the latest allegations came to light.

Maurer had been previously arrested on charges of possession prescription painkillers last year. On Friday, he was arraigned on a new larceny charge.



"It was brought to our attention, actually by members of the public who had heard that this might have been an issue," said East Longmeadow town council president Kevin Manley



Concerns brought to Manley raised suspicion around the former athletic director.

Maurer was arraigned in court today, charged in connection with his alleged role in fundraising and athletics funds that went missing.



"They were able to determine through their investigation that there was approximately $1,200 that they could show was missing," Manley added.



Manley said that the money came in from fundraising efforts and was intended to be used for purchasing athletic warm-ups, sweatshirts, and for covering other expenses.

Maurer was arrested back in September on drug possession charges.

While he was initially placed on paid administrative leave, Maure, 39, is no longer employed by the district, a development that came before these new theft allegations were raised.

"I would just like the students and parents to know that once we were aware of it, we took the proper steps," Manley explained.



Manley said that they are planning some changes to the school's fundraising protocol going forward, along with amending the way the $149 athletic fee is collected for each athlete.



"Certain athletic fees, we're no longer going to accept cash for those types of things. A lot of fundraising pieces of those is going to be done independently, by booster clubs and that sort of thing, not by the school," Manley noted.



Manley said that it's given the town an opportunity to examine how some funds are handled.



"We've actually identified some areas. I don't want to say they were deficient, but hadn't been examined in quite a long time. There have been effective changes almost immediately," Manley said.

Maurer was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Friday for larceny over $250.

