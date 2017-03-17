Springfield teacher raising money for new school playground

A kindergarten teacher at Springfield's Lincoln Elementary School is taking it upon herself to change the landscape of her school - quite literally.

The school has no gym, no playground, no place for the 400-plus students who go there to play or get exercise.

So yesterday, Caitlin Martin started her own GoFundMe page. A day later, the response is overwhelming.

Martin showed us around the spot where there used to be a playground at Lincoln Elementary.

"This is my third year teaching here and my first year there was a playground. It did have some broken parts and some pieces that just weren't safe for kids to play on," Martin explained.

So, a couple of years ago, it came down. With no money in the budget for a new one. Martin showed us pictures of the space looks like now pretty bare.

"Our students need to be able to come outside, climb, play and just be young people," Martin said.

With no gym and no playground, Martin said that they try to make due.

"I can tell, at some points, they are getting any and they want to get up and move, but there's no outlet for me to do that in the classroom," Martin noted.

Even using the old playground area can be an issue. One of Martin's students found an old bottle of alcohol on the ground and using it to kick around.

"Yeah, it was an empty nip bottle, so I mean we immediately threw it away, but it was sad to see that's what our kids were playing with," Martin said.

So with her principal's blessing, Martin started a GoFundMe page to raise at least $20,000 for a new playscape.

"It's really at least a 20 to 25 thousand dollar project and that is really on the low side. It's just unfortunate because it's the way school funding works. The budget just doesn't cover a new playground for us. My hope is just to get them a basic play structure that the students can share with the community and just play on," Martin said.

Within 24 hours, Martin already has about $2,000 in donations.

"I'd just love to see the community support and rally around these students that deserve a playground. I can't imagine going to elementary school without one," Martin explained.

Martin is hoping to reach her goal as soon as possible to get the structure up come spring.

For more information, you can CLICK HERE to visit the GoFundMe page.

