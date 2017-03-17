Springfield man sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegal gun possession

A Springfield man will serve 18 months in prison following pleading guilty to a firearm charge in December 2016.
In U.S. District Court, Mark Alexander, 26, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.
Alexander was found to be in possession of a .22 caliber pistol on Sept. 2, 2015, but was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony offense.
It was determined that Alexander and co-defendant, Hector Nieves, collaborated to sell the weapon to a cooperation witness.
Nieves was sentenced to five years in prison for the same charge in July 2016.
