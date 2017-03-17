Amtrak police continue to investigate fatal train accident in Longmeadow

Investigators continue to examine the site of a tragic accident in Longmeadow that took the life of a 59-year-old Warren Cowels on Tuesday.

Amtrak police were on-scene once again this week to learn more about what led up to the accident.

What leaves many residents concerned now is if extra safety measures should be taken into consideration at the crossing.

With such a tragic loss for the community, some are now pushing the issue a little bit further.

Amtrak police examined the tracks and East Longmeadow's Fire Department helped clean up more than 60 gallons of fuel thought to be spilled from the crash.

While much is still unknown about the crash, Christine Reagan said its an all too familiar scene.



"It certainly hit home, he was a neighbor of ours on top of it," said Reagan.



Reagan lives just down the road from the crossing in a secluded neighborhood West of I-91.



She said previous accidents at the same crossing have led her to take caution.

"There's no safety lights or anything, so we've had to use that and it's just a very dangerous thing," Reagan continued.

The recent incident also led her to reach out to State Representative Brian Ashe and State Senator Eric Lesser to initiate what she feels would be beneficial safety measures.

"I' m just looking for direction on how we can get this accomplished, how we can have the correct equipment installed," Reagan noted.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane said new safety features could be explored.

"We are in the process of researching the town records regarding the crossing at Tina Lane and have initiated a conversation with other stakeholders to explore options for improving the safety of it," said Crane.



"We are also grieving the loss of our friend and focused on the needs of his family. As soon as we have a comprehensive understanding of the status of the crossing at Tina lane we will determine what needs to be done for the future," Crane continued.

A similar crossing less than a mile away features an arm gate and safety lights.

"I take even more precaution crossing now. I have two little kids and this is the only way we get up to town. I stop now, even though we've got the safety measures too," Reagan noted.

In the meantime Christine said she will take caution at any crossing.

