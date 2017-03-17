Chilly weather not expected to halt Holyoke St. Patrick Parade activities

Thousands are expected in Holyoke this weekend for the road race and parade as Saint Patrick’s Day weekend kicks off.

The preparations began tonight, as registration for the race tomorrow was held.

The big topic of conversation tonight was the weather. Many people are concerned with the cooler temperatures forecasted for tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a little bit cooler than usual, but it’s going to be a great day. As long as it doesn’t snow on us we will be fine,” said Jason Hollway.

The chilly temperatures tomorrow isn’t ideal race weather, but it’s nothing these runners can’t handle.

“We’re out to enjoy tonight and take it easy. Get a good night's sleep and run tomorrow.”

With over 6,000 runners registered for the road race tomorrow, and spectators from all over coming into Holyoke to cheer them on, no chilly weather is expected to stop the race.

“It doesn’t matter. We’re going to have a road race tomorrow whether its snow, rain, or sunshine. This is going to be a great race,” said Road Race Committee Chair David Donoghue.

DPW crews have been working around the clock since Tuesday’s snow storm to clear the streets and get the parade and race route ready for the weekend of festivities.

But rain or shine, those honoring their Irish heritage will be ready to celebrate.

Between the road race Saturday and the parade Sunday, there is a lot to look forward to

And if you are going to the parade this weekend, be sure to look out for the Western Mass News team!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.