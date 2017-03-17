Hundreds of Greenfield residents without power after a car hit a pole

Over 200 residents in Greenfield are currently without power after a one vehicle accident on Wisdom Way. At 10 p.m. the number stood at 520.

A vehicle knocked down a power pole and it has affected the power to neighboring residents.

Police tell us the driver of the vehicle didn't sustain any injuries.

Wisdom Way will be blocked to traffic until further notice.

Police and Eversource are on scene.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

