Two homes catch fire overnight in Springfield, multiple people displaced

It was a busy start to the weekend for Springfield Firefighters as they responded to two fires overnight.

Crews were first called to 28 Florence St. after a fire started in the first floor living room of a multi-family home.

This was after midnight.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Joseph Conant, told Western Mass News six people live in the home and they were all able to make it out safely.

They're now being helped by the Red Cross.

One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury at the scene and was transported to the hospital.

By 1:30 a.m. Saturday, our crew saw that the scene was still active.

Leger estimated the fire caused around $100,000 in damages. They continue to investigate the cause.

At the same time the Springfield Fire Department was working on this fire, they were called to another fire on Maybrook Road.

This was at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived at 122 Maybrook Rd. they found flames coming from the attic of the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down.

According to Leger, 9 people were displaced as a result. They're now receiving assistance from the Red Cross as well.

Luckily, no injuries were reported in this fire, but mutual aid had to be called in as Springfield Firefighters were battling the two fires at the same time.

Leger said the fire broke out in this instance due to a, "pellet stove."

Damage was estimated at about $35,000.

