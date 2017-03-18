Westfield firefighters battle house fire on Michael Drive

Firefighters battled a second alarm house fire on Michael Drive in Westfield Saturday morning amidst fire hydrant issues.

The Westfield Police Department dispatcher confirmed the fire with Western Mass News at about 7:40 a.m.

Our crew who went to the scene reports that the home is located at 62 Michael Drive.

Police shut down that section of Michael Drive to traffic while firefighters continued to work.

Drivers were told to avoid the area.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the fire.

Fire Chief, Mary Regan, spoke to our crew on scene. She explained that the fire started in the garage.

"When we arrived the garage was pretty well engulfed,” Regan said.

That's when the flames spread to the home.

She noted that there was an issue with a fire hydrant.

"We did have some issues with water supply in the area. Apparently, one of the hydrants was taken out ... So there was a delay in getting the water that we needed on the fire,” noted Regan.

Western Mass News has since learned that the fire hydrant was damaged in a car accident a number of weeks ago and has not been fixed yet because the DPW is still waiting for replacement parts.

This according to David Billips, Director of Public Works for the city of Westfield.

He also said one of the other two fire hydrants that firefighters ended up using, posed an issue because of the cold weather.

"They had trouble opening one of those hydrants because it's so cold," added Billips.

By 9 a.m. crews had been able to knock down the flames, however the house was significantly damaged as a result.

Mutual aid was called in from Holyoke and West Springfield when the second alarm went out.

Flames from the fire, scorched siding to a home nearby at 66 Michael Drive.

Two people from the home at 62 Michael Drive, have been displaced.

As of 1 p.m. firefighters remained on scene and were expected to be there for another couple of hours according to Westfield Fire Captain Chris King.

No word yet what cause the fire to start, but it is under investigation by the Westfield Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall's Office.

