Increasing clouds with the chance for snow showers late this afternoon

Clouds will increase this afternoon, but most of our day is looking dry as a Clipper system passes to our south. High pressure to our northeast will help to keep temperatures in the 30s across the valley, but a few spots in the higher elevations may near 40. Our chance for snow will increase during the evening, but any snow showers that make it this far north should be fairly light.

Our forecast gets tricky Sunday as the coastal low strengthens. Depending on how close it stays to the coast will determine whether or not we miss out on snow or get some minor accumulations. Here in western Mass, any accumulations look to stay light with the most likely scenario being around 1-3 inches (only isolated spots to 3"). However, if the low stays just far enough to the east, we may see little to nothing. The worst case scenario would be a west-shift that could bring as much as 6 inches to the valley, but chances for that are very low.

For Western Mass:

Lightest Scenario: A few flakes

Most Likely: Coating-2"

Worst Case: 4-7"

Higher snow amounts are expected for SE Mass, Rhode Island and SE Connecticut Sunday. The Cape is under a Winter Storm Watch.

We are looking dry and milder Monday and Tuesday as well, but an Arctic cold front will pass through Tuesday evening. Much colder air will be ushered in on gusty northwest winds for Wednesday. Temperatures look to moderate through the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.