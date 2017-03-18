Western Mass Brews: Berkshire Brewing Co. in South Deerfield

Welcome back to this weekend's edition of Western Mass Brews! If you live in the area you've probably seen a Berkshire Brewing Company truck. The brewery which is located in South Deerfield, has a lot of exciting things going on for spring.

Let's head inside to see!

"We have a cherry porter on today," says Jason Hunter with Berkshire Brewing Company.

If you take a step inside the tap room at the company's headquarters, you'll find yourself surrounded by beer.

"It's a place where you get to try a lot of beers we have all the time and weird specialty stuff that we are playing with for future relief," explains Hunter.

The brewery is one of the areas oldest founded back in 1994.

"(Started) by two local home brewers and they had this vision and their friends told them to go for it and Gary says they were crazy enough to do it," says Hunter.

And the brewery has not only survived but thrived in South Deerfield.

"From there, from our humble beginnings of having volunteers come in and helping us bottle, we have grown and evolved and do about 20,000 barrels of beer a year and are about to commission our own canning line which allows us to put more cans out," notes Hunter.

On tap today are some tried and true recipes:

"We have a lot of our flagship beers steel rail, lost sailor, coffee house porter things we always have here," Hunter adds.

With the chance to try something new:

"We also have some specialty beers that have gone outside market place that we stash for ourselves like our holiday ale from this year which is barley wine beer. This year was done with gooseberries so you can always find interesting and different things when you come up to the brewery," he notes.

Hunter says that brewers in western Mass. tend to flock together.

"It's less like competition and more like camaraderie and trying to bring the community together."

We met them last year during 'Western Mass Beer Week' where they spilled about their latest creation 'Hopnito' a new American IPA in what Hunter calls a New England style.

"It's a little hazy, a little fruity, it has a nice depth of hop flavors and aromas," says Hunter.

And it started with a specialty hop from one of their hop supplies.

"Still doesn't have a name but we managed to get as much as we could and develop an IPA in a New England style," he adds.

Every Saturday they'll let you through the plastic curtain to the heart of the operation.

"You can get an up close and personal look at what a brewery is unlike a lot of other ones there's no velvet ropes you get dragged through the heart of it and always by one of our brewers so you are talking to somebody who has a unique perspective on things," he explains.

You'll see the barrels where some of their brews are aged plus their new can machine which can fill 300 cans a minute.

"We can constantly be experimenting with new and different types of bee. Barrel aged beers, beers with different profiles some will ultimately make it and some will just be what you can get here at the brewery," says Hunter.

With an ever revolving tap list and the fact that each brewer brings their history and perspective to the tour Hunter says repeat visitors are not uncommon.

"If you're watching this Saturday morning get in your car the tour starts at 1 ....come have a beer with us!" Hunter notes.

