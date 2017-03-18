Van hits fire hydrant, rolls over and floods Springfield street

A driver crashed his vehicle into a fire hydrant on the corner of Parker and Bartles Street in Springfield Saturday morning.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News the male driver lost control of his van, struck the fire hydrant which caused the van to flip on its side.

The hydrant ruptured and flooded the intersection. Authorities closed that section of Parker Street for over an hour while the city’s water department came to repair the hydrant.

Luckily, the driver made it out of the accident unharmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Springfield Traffic Division.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.