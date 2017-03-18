Some snow showers this evening. Partly sunny and breezy tomorrow

Some rain and snow showers are possible this evening but it looks like our storm system will develop too far to the east to give us much of an impact, which is great news for the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade tomorrow in Holyoke.

We could see a few rain or snow showers this evening as our clipper system passes to the south. There could be a coating in a few spots near the Mass/Connecticut line. Lows tonight will drop back into the mid to upper 20s. Certainly not as cold as it was last night when many locations dropped into the single digits.

After a cloudy start tomorrow morning skies will become partly sunny by the afternoon. It will be a breezy afternoon with north/northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 30s but the breeze will make it feel like it is in the 20s tomorrow afternoon. If you are heading to the parade be sure to bundle up.

We are looking dry and milder Monday and Tuesday as well, but an Arctic cold front will pass through Tuesday evening. Much colder air will be ushered in on gusty northwest winds for Wednesday. Temperatures look to moderate through the end of the week.

