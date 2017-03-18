Firefighters faced hydrant issues while battling house fire in Westfield

Firefighters in Westfield faced some difficult challenges while they battled a house fire on Michael Drive Saturday morning.

An issue with the water supply left fire crews scrambling, and now, two people are without a home.

The homeowner's told Western Mass News they had no idea that their house was on fire until a neighbor knocked on their door.

Laureny Longley was just starting her day when she saw her neighbor's garage engulfed in flames.

"I opened the window downstairs facing their house and it was like a wave of heat," said Longley.

Time was running out once the fire began to spread.

"I was screaming, I was like, mom, wake up the neighbors house is on fire!" Longely added.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the garage was already heavily engulfed in flames.

"We did have some issues with water supply in the area. Apparently, one of the hydrants was taken out," said Westfield Fire Chief Mary Regan.

A car accident that occurred three weeks ago damaged the nearest fire hydrant.

"Because the water supply wasn't available it started to travel into the house. Once the fire traveled into the house we called for a second alarm. Holyoke came in and West Springfield came in," Chief Regan continued.

The public works department was waiting for the service company to make the necessary repairs, which can take about a month.

Cheif Regan told Western Mass News that this could have been a different scenario had the hydrant been working.

There are roughly 3,500 hydrants in Westfield and only seven are out of service.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire. The investigation on this incident is ongoing.

