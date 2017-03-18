Thousands participate in 42nd annual St. Patrick's Day road race

Runners laced up their sneakers on Saturday for the 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day road race in Holyoke.

Every year the race kicks off the weekend-long festivities for the holiday.

Thousands participated in this year’s road race while many watched and cheered the runners on from the sideline.

Danielle Benkertt from West Brookfield said the fans helped keep her pace going while she ran.

“It was awesome, the louder they are, the better. I like the little kids because they always got their hands out and they make you run faster,” said Benkertt.

Danielle said she runs with her cousins, and this year she was the first in her family to complete the race.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.