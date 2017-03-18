Chuck Berry, legendary musician, dies at age 90 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chuck Berry, legendary musician, dies at age 90

By Adam McDonald, Digital Producer, Meredith
Connect
In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File) In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

(MEREDITH) –  Charles Edward Anderson Berry, Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

The St. Charles County police were the first to report his passing after they were called to a home for a medical emergency.

St. Charles County is located about 45 minutes west of St. Louis.

First responders found the deceased Berry unresponsive in the home. They began life-saving procedures, but were unable to revive him.

Details surrounding his death have not been released.

Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.