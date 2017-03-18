Chuck Berry, legendary musician, dies at age 90

In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

(MEREDITH) – Charles Edward Anderson Berry, Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

The St. Charles County police were the first to report his passing after they were called to a home for a medical emergency.

St. Charles County is located about 45 minutes west of St. Louis.

First responders found the deceased Berry unresponsive in the home. They began life-saving procedures, but were unable to revive him.

Details surrounding his death have not been released.

R.I.P #ChuckBerry! One of my favorite guitarists! Without Chuck there would be no Keith Richards or countless other legends. pic.twitter.com/tz2XynMIo0 — Josh Cornett (@therealcornett) March 18, 2017

BREAKING: Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died. — KMOV (@KMOV) March 18, 2017

