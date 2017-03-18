Send-off ceremony held at UMass for Worcester soldiers

A send-off ceremony was held at UMass Amherst on Saturday.

Soldiers from the 1-181st Infantry Regiment in Worcester will be going on a year-long deployment to assist in joint security efforts.

“It is one of our finest organizations with proud history and it’s built on this fundamental notion that serving our common men and women representing the very best of what this state and country is all about,” said Governor Baker.

This is the sixth deployment for the regiment since 9/11.

