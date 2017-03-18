Man arrested in connection to Springfield fires

A man who was wanted out of Maryland for homicide and rape, has been arrested in Springfield after police determined he was also a suspect in the recent arson's on Union Street.

Two fires broke out at two different locations on Union Street last Sunday around midnight.

Five hours later that same day, another fire was reported on Hancock Street, and only 45 minutes later another fire occurred on Andrews Street. The home on Andrews Street was completely destroyed.

The Springfield Fire Department determined that all five fires were set on purpose.

Sgt. Delaney said detectives used video evidence and got tips from witnesses to identify 30-year-old Mardell Davis as a suspect.

On March 17, at 6 p.m. detectives spotted Davis in the area of Maple Street.

According to Sgt. Delaney, Davis was not only wanted for the charges in Maryland, but he was also wanted for questioning as well.

When officers tried to arrest Davis, he fled on foot and jumped over a barbed wire fence.

Officers made their way to Williams Street and Davis was taken into custody.

Davis confessed to setting all of the fires, according to Delaney.

Sgt. Delaney said investigators believe the motive could be domestic related in nature, and that all residents on Union Street can rest easy.

Mardell Davis age 30 of 292 Union Street, faces the following charges:

The following are outstanding warrants from Maryland) - Fugitive From Justice for :

Homicide

Attempted First Degree Murder

Sex Offense First Degree

Assault in First Degree

Sex Offense Second Degree

Rape

Rape Second Degree

Abuse Prevention Order Violation (Springfield)

The following charges stem from the Arson investigation in Springfield ...

Arson of a Dwelling (five counts)

282 Union Street

286 Union Street

185 Hancock Street

125 Andrew Street

292 Union Street

Davis is being held at police lock-up on Pearl Street pending his arraignment in Springfield on Monday.

