2 displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Springfield apartment fire

Firefighters battled a fire inside a second floor Manor Court apartment in Springfield Saturday night.

Dennis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News firefighters responded to 10 Manor Court after they received calls of a reported fire at around 8:38 p.m.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital with a foot injury and two residents have been displaced, said Leger.

The fire was started by a candle in the bedroom, resulting in $25,000 in damages to the apartment.

Rachel shared this video of the fire to Western Mass News on Facebook:

