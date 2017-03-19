Holyoke Police make several arrests following holiday road race

Several people were arrested following the St. Patrick's Day Road Race in Holyoke on Saturday.
The incidents occurred between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight around High and Maple streets, Lt. David Usher of the Holyoke Police Department said.
"There was a few arrests,” Usher said. “They stem from disorderly conduct to protective custody for being drunken in public."
Minor injuries were also reported after a window was broken on Maple and Hampden streets, Usher confirmed.
