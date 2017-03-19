Holyoke Police make several arrests following holiday road race - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Holyoke Police make several arrests following holiday road race

Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Several people were arrested following the St. Patrick's Day Road Race in Holyoke on Saturday.

The incidents occurred between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight around High and Maple streets, Lt. David Usher of the Holyoke Police Department said.

"There was a few arrests,” Usher said.  “They stem from disorderly conduct to protective custody for being drunken in public."

Minor injuries were also reported after a window was broken on Maple and Hampden streets, Usher confirmed.

