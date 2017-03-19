Becoming partly sunny, breezy and chilly this afternoon

A coastal area of low pressure develops to far to the south and east to be an impact to Western Mass but it will bring some accumulating snow to parts of the cape. A breezy and chilly day is on tap this afternoon before seasonable temperatures return tomorrow for the first day of Spring.

After a mostly cloudy start this morning skies will become partly sunny by the afternoon. It will be a breezy afternoon with northerly winds between 10-20 mph. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 30s but the breeze will make it feel like it is in the 20s throughout the afternoon. If you are heading to the parade be sure to bundle up.

Skies become mostly clear tonight though it will be breezy and cold. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower and middle 20s. Spring officially arrives tomorrow morning at 6:29 am and after a cold start tomorrow morning seasonable temperatures are likely in the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 40s under mostly sunny skies.

We are looking dry and milder on Tuesday as well, but an Arctic cold front will pass through Tuesday evening. Much colder air will be ushered in on gusty northwest winds for Wednesday. Temperatures look to moderate through the end of the week.

