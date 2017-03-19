Today marks the 66th St. Patrick's Day Parade in Holyoke

People from across western Mass. and beyond are braving the chilly, breezy weather today to watch the 66th Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade.

By 9 a.m. they were already starting to line the parade route, dressed up in green and ready to enjoy the festivities.

This annual parade draws thousands of people to the city of Holyoke every year, despite the weather.

This year people are bundling up as temperatures are in the mid 30s but feel more like the 20s with the wind.

The Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade stepped off at 11:45 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Northampton Street, traveling all the way to Holyoke City Hall.

