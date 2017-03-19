Large turnout for the 66th annual Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade

Downtown Holyoke turned into a sea of Kelly green as western Massachusetts celebrates the Saint Patrick's Day parade.

For the past sixty-six years, the paper city has hosted the festivities.

The streets were packed with people, and with a wee bit of Irish luck the weather was able to cooperate for the parade.

In a city of about 45,000 people, the parade welcomes about 400,000 spectators each year.

The Western Mass News crew got in on the march alongside a slew of bands, performers, and flashy floats.

"I was excited to see the Shriners, that's one of my favorite things," said Shannon McCann of Chicopee.

Although there was a seasonable chill in the air, that didn't stop people from lining the streets.

"This is actually pretty nice compared to some years," said a Shriner's clown named Scruffy.

Before the big weekend, crews worked quickly to clear the snow from this week's winter storm.

The state's Emergency Management Agency teamed up with the Holyoke Public Works Department to get the job done.

"It's been a couple years since I've been but when I was a kid we would come every year," McCann noted.

The festivities have a big economic impact on the city.

A study from UMass estimated that the St. Patrick's Day events generates an excess of $20,000,000 in revenue.

It's an annual affair that brings Holyoke and the surrounding communities together.



"Being with friends and family, and seeing all the floats, listening to the bands, it's just so exciting," said McCann.

The streets have quieted down since Sunday afternoon, but people are still celebrating throughout the city.

