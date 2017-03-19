Man suffers head injury during accident on Rt. 20 in Westfield

A section of Route 20 in Westfield was closed off for several hours Sunday afternoon.

Westfield Police told Western Mass News a vehicle traveling on Franklin Street hit a man who was riding a scooter shortly after 6 p.m.

The man on the scooter suffered a serious head injury and is expected to be ok, according to police.

As of Sunday night, no charges or citations have been filed against the driver that hit the man on the scooter.

The accident is under investigation.

