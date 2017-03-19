Crews battle fire on two tractor trailers in Holyoke

Sargeant Street in Holyoke has been shut down for hours after two tractor trailers caught on fire.

Firefighters are still working to put the fire out three hours later.

A firefighting foam truck from the Westover Reserve Base in Chicopee was called in to help contain the blaze.

The two tractor trailers were completely destroyed. Fire officials told Western Mass News the trailers contained recycled computer parts.

The fire caused a thick black cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles, and could be smelled from some parts of Chicopee.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information on-air and online as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.