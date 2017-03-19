Mostly clear and cold tonight. Seasonable for the first day of Spring tomorrow

After a cloudy start this morning we managed to see a decent amount of sunshine this afternoon. A breezy and cold night is on the way before seasonable temperatures return tomorrow for the first day of Spring.

Skies become mostly clear tonight though it will be breezy and cold. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower and middle 20s. Spring officially arrives tomorrow morning at 6:29 am and after a cold start tomorrow morning seasonable temperatures are likely in the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 40s under mostly sunny skies.

We are looking dry and milder on Tuesday as well, but an Arctic cold front will pass through Tuesday evening. Much colder air will be ushered in on gusty northwest winds for Wednesday. Temperatures look to moderate through the end of the week.

