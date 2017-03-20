Nice Tuesday, then a big mid-week cool-down

It was a milder start to our work week with high temperatures in the 40s to around 50 in the lower valley! Tonight, we will cool back into the middle and upper 20s with clear to partly cloudy skies and a light breeze. Watch out for refreezing after another day of good snow-melt.

Tomorrow we will return to around 50 degrees with another quiet weather day on tap. Expect partly cloudy skies with cloudier intervals and a northwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Don’t get too comfortable though, much colder air is on the way!

An Arctic air mass will build into western Mass on Wednesday behind a cold front. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s Tuesday night and highs Wednesday will struggle to reach 30 degrees. This cold will be ushered in on gusty northwest winds, so expect a wind chill during the day and dangerously low wind chills Wednesday night as temps fall into the single digits. Strong high pressure will build in Thursday, giving us a sunny, less windy day-but still chilly.

Arctic high pressure will move east Friday and temperatures will moderate. We will see more clouds and a chance for a few showers by Friday evening as a southwest flow increases. Saturday should be a fairly mild day with highs in the 50s, but it turns into a tricky forecast as a cold front tries to move south with much colder air behind it. If enough cold air can stick around, a storm moving in from the west Sunday and Monday may bring more of a wintry mix to the area-more details in the coming days.

