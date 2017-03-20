Multiple injuries reported after overnight crash in Holyoke

After fighting a tractor trailer fire for most of Sunday evening, the Holyoke Fire Department was first to respond to a motor vehicle accident that required the "jaws of life," early Monday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of South and Chapin streets around 12:09 a.m., Lt. David Usher of the Holyoke Police Department said.

According to police, a vehicle traveling down Chapin Street failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle traveling on South Street.

The vehicle that was traveling on Chapin Street required the, "jaws of life," Usher said. Two injuries were reported from victims in that vehicle and they were both transported to Baystate Medical Center.

The driver of the car traveling South Street was also injured and transported to the emergency room at the Holyoke Medical Center.

None of the injuries reported were life threatening, Usher said.

There has been no update on the condition of the victims.

Both South and Chapin streets are now open.

